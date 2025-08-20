Ex-NBA Star Blake Griffin Gets Honest About Cooper Flagg
With the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, to nobody's surprise, the Dallas Mavericks selected 18-year-old phenom Cooper Flagg.
Heading into the draft, Flagg was regarded as one of the top offensive and defensive prospects this year, and is expected to be a franchise cornerstone for the Mavericks, as Dallas lucks out after trading away Luka Doncic.
In his lone season at Duke, Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field, 38.5% from beyond the arc, and 84.0% from the free-throw line. As a freshman, Flagg won the AP Player of the Year award, cementing himself as the best player in college basketball, despite reclassifying and skipping his senior year of high school.
Cooper Flagg's potential
Of course, he showed what he was capable of in college, but it is always a question of whether or not he will translate to the next level. However, of any 18-year-old star prospect, Flagg is potentially the most NBA-ready the league has seen in years.
With elite defensive tools and a growing offensive skillset, the only hole in Flagg's game during his freshman season at Duke was his underwhelming shot-making in clutch time. Still, that is a trait that he will undoubtedly grow into.
Former LA Clippers star Blake Griffin recently had high praise for Flagg on an episode of Post Moves, as he enters his rookie season with the Mavericks.
"I think he's the most complete player that we've seen come into the NBA in recent memory," Griffin said. "And not saying he doesn't have room to grow, he has a ton of room to grow, but he passes, he shoots, he defends, he rebounds, he seems like a great teammate, seems like a great kid. Like, what's the red flag? Which is really exciting for basketball to have these young guys."
Griffin brings up San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama in comparison to Flagg.
"Wemby, very complete as well, but Cooper's just able to play so many different positions and guard so many different positions. It's exciting. I also love that he's in Dallas. I think they have a really solid team around him... I'm just excited for him to start this journey. I don't even think I have any advice because it seems like this kid has it figured out."