Ex-NBA Star Blake Griffin’s Three-Word Reaction to Viral Post
The LA Clippers are bringing back arguably the greatest player in franchise history, Chris Paul, and fans could not be more excited for his return. While the new-look Clippers are the oldest team in the NBA, they have all the talent needed to make a championship push.
Paul, 40, is surrounded by other stars like Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Bradley Beal, and Ivica Zubac, making next season's Clippers squad possibly the most talented team he has ever been on. Many fans have been reminiscing on Paul's first tenure with the Clippers, when he was joined by co-stars Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan to create "Lob City."
One of the most entertaining teams EVER
Of course, surrounding one of the best playmakers in NBA history, Chris Paul, with two of the best lob threats the league has ever seen in Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, the trio was set to make some noise. While the team never had real postseason success, it was an incredible time for the franchise.
Griffin, 36, has moved on from the NBA and is set to officially begin his broadcasting journey as an analyst for Amazon Prime Video's coverage of the league next season. However, his time with the Clippers is incredibly memorable.
Blake Griffin's LA Clippers career
The Clippers drafted Blake Griffin first overall in 2009, but the highly touted prospect out of Oklahoma would miss his entire rookie season with an injury. Then, in the 2010-11 season, Griffin won Rookie of the Year, made the All-Star Game, and finished top ten in NBA MVP voting.
Griffin played seven and a half seasons with the Clippers, making five All-Star appearances and four All-NBA teams, but became a true fan favorite because of his highlight dunks.
This Blake Griffin highlight reel has gone viral, amassing over two million views since being posted last month. This video is over three minutes long, and it only shows Griffin's highlight dunks from 2012. The Clippers legend was a human highlight reel, but he admitted that version of him is long gone.
"Ahh young knees," Griffin responded to the viral post.
After his time with the Clippers, Griffin played for the Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, and ended his NBA career with a one-year stint with the Boston Celtics. Blake Griffin, along with Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan, will always have a pivotal place in LA Clippers history.