Chris Paul now has more assists than anyone in NBA history other than John Stockton, assisting 173 different teammates in his 20 seasons.



TOP 5 Most Assisted To

Blake Griffin 1157

David West 1120

JJ Redick 634

DeAndre Jordan 574

Peja Stojakovic 429



