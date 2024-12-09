Ex-NBA Star Blake Griffin Sends Heartfelt Message to Chris Paul
Blake Griffin put the LA Clippers on the map with his incredible rookie season. The arrival of Chris Paul the next year took the franchise to new heights, as Lob City was born.
While this era of Clippers basketball underachieved relative to expectations and the ultimate goal of winning a championship, it was still transformative to the franchise. Griffin, Paul, and DeAndre Jordan led this turnaround, as the star trio was responsible for one of the most exciting eras of NBA basketball.
On Sunday, Paul made NBA history by becoming second all-time in assists. Paul dished out 1,157 of those assists to Griffin, who sits atop the list of 173 different teammates the future Hall of Fame point guard has found for a bucket.
The San Antonio Spurs put together a video for Paul that included messages from several of his former teammates. The video ended with a message from Griffin.
Griffin: “CP, what’s up, man? First and foremost, congratulations on this unbelievable accomplishment. As a recipient of many, many, many of those assists, I’m forever grateful. But beyond that, I’m grateful for our time together. The lessons I’ve learned from you.”
Joking that Paul is never going to retire, Griffin said he’s excited to see the veteran point guard continue racking up assists for years and years to come. Lob City was a special time for the Clippers. The Paul-Griffin duo brought nightly excitement to a franchise that had never seen something like that before.
