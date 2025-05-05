Ex-NBA Star Reveals Major Mistake in Warriors-Rockets Game 7
The Houston Rockets are in the middle of their Game 7 matchup against the Golden State Warriors, playing for a chance to complete a 3-1 comeback and move on to the second round. Houston is down 51-39 at the end of the first half.
The Rockets failed to stop Warriors guard Buddy Hield in the first half, as he put up a historic 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting while knocking down six threes. The 32-year-old had a major first half while Stephen Curry put up just three points on 1-of-7 shooting.
Former LA Clippers star guard Jamal Crawford gave his take on the Rockets' defense against the Warriors. Houston has allowed Golden State to shoot 47.8% from three, while it shot 34.8% from the field on the other end of the floor.
Via Jamal Crawford: "In my opinion, the Rockets messed up not coming right out in the zone, and allowed the Warriors to get somewhat comfortable.. Now it’s trouble because Steph is under control, but you don’t know where the problem is going to show up from. Right now it’s Hield for them."
Crawford criticized the Rockets for not playing zone defense to start the game. Curry struggled to get it going, but Hield has been able to thrive, especially in the catch-and-shoot aspect of the Warriors' offense.
The winner of this series moves on to play the Minnesota Timberwolves in round two. Golden State hasn't blown a 3-1 lead in the playoffs since its infamous 2016 NBA Finals series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Rockets are trying to beat the Warriors in a playoff series, as they're 0-4 against them over the last 10 years. This is the fifth time the two teams have matched up in the postseason in the last 11 seasons, dating back to the 2015 Western Conference Finals.