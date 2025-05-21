Ex-NBA Star's Massive Jalen Brunson Statement Before Knicks-Pacers
The New York Knicks shocked the NBA world when they beat the defending champion Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs, and are now set to make their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000 on Wednesday night.
The Knicks have been prominently led by superstar guard Jalen Brunson throughout their playoff run so far, averaging 28.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game through the first two rounds. Now, the Knicks are looking to take down the Indiana Pacers to make a surprising NBA Finals appearance, but they will only go as far as Brunson takes them.
If Brunson can lead the Knicks to their first championship since 1973, he will immediately cement himself as a franchise legend. Former Knicks and LA Clippers star Quentin Richardson talked about how Brunson would be the greatest Knick of all time if he wins a title this season.
"I feel like if he wins one, it's completely over. I think that's the only thing he has to do," Richardson said about Brunson. "When you talk about just his play on the court and the way he's gone about being a New York Knick, it's been flawless... He's done more than anyone could have expected... He's legendary."
Brunson has certainly cemented himself as a New York great, but leading the storied franchise to their first championship in over 50 years would rightfully elevate his status, not only as a Knick but in the NBA history books.
First, though, Brunson and the Knicks need to get past the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.