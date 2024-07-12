Exclusive: Lakers Champion Reacts to Paul George Leaving Clippers
Former LA Clippers star Paul George recently signed a four-year, $212M contract with the Philadelphia 76ers where he will play next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. The biggest free agent this summer, George's move to Philadelphia has headlined this transaction period.
Speaking exclusively with AllClippers at the 2024 ESPYs, former NBA star Metta World Peace was asked about George joining the 76ers, and said he could possibly be the piece that helps Embiid win a championship.
“Paul George and Embiid you know, Embiid is pretty tough," World Peace said. "So maybe that was the right piece for him because at some point, all the greats are gonna win a championship. And if Embiid is that great, then we got to imagine he's gonna win. So maybe Paul George is the right piece.”
On how George’s departure will impact the Clippers, World Peace said, “I think the Clippers are gonna be okay. They got a great owner, a great coach. They still have [Kawhi Leonard]… They still have [James Harden].”
George's departure will be an adjustment for the Clippers, but they have done well to add some new pieces with the financial flexibility they received when George left. While this iteration of the Clippers will not be picked as a championship contender over some of the top Western Conference teams, they hope to at least be in the mix.
