Exclusive: NBA Legend Byron Scott Reacts to Lakers, Clippers Free Agency Moves
The city of Los Angeles is ready to play as competitive basketball as ever, with both the Lakers and Clippers set up for big 2025-26 seasons.
The Lakers and Clippers have both put together successful 2025 offseasons, making huge roster improvements as they gear up for next season and have high hopes for championship runs.
Lakers 2025 offseason
After trading Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic in February, the Lakers had a huge gap to fill in their frontcourt. Not only did their defense get much worse, but they no longer had a starting-caliber center.
Of course, that was the Lakers' top priority this offseason, and they made sure to add an intriguing big man to their roster. After being bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers, Deandre Ayton signed with the Lakers. The former first-overall pick has had an up-and-down career, but he has a chance to make a real difference on a title contender in Los Angeles.
The Lakers also added guys like Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia, who can help their defensive struggles and give them some much-needed depth. Now, building around Luka Doncic and LeBron James, the Lakers are a serious threat in the West.
Clippers 2025 offseason
The Clippers already had a very talented team last season, cementing themselves as a title contender when Kawhi Leonard was healthy. However, after a first-round playoff loss, they decided to make some big changes this summer.
The first big move that the Clippers made was trading Norman Powell to the Miami Heat, while bringing in John Collins from the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal. On top of that acquisition, the Clippers signed Bradley Beal after being bought out by the Phoenix Suns, and added Brook Lopez and Chris Paul in free agency.
The Clippers have certainly gone all-in on a concerningly old core, but they have the talent to compete for a championship next season.
Byron Scott reacts to their offseasons
In an exclusive interview, NBA legend and three-time Lakers champion Byron Scott got honest about the big additions both franchises made this offseason.
"The Lakers, I think they still need a couple of pieces," Scott said. "I like Marcus Smart because of the way he defends, he takes on those challenges. They need some defensive guys on that team. Especially, you have an aging LeBron, and you have Luka, who has never been known on the defensive end and probably never will be.
"You need some guys that can come in there and defend. Marcus, good pick. Ayton, big man that can score, that can protect the rim. I think they still need to make a move or two to solidify the bench."
Scott then got honest about the Clippers' offseason.
"Clippers just became the oldest team in the league, I know that," Scott said. "A lot of experience. No doubt about that. I think the moves are going to benefit both teams, obviously. Tyronn Lue is one of the best coaches in this league, so I know he'll know how to utilize the guys that he has. The experience they have is obviously going to help them. The age that they have is not going to help them."
Scott certainly has his doubts about both the Lakers and Clippers, but the Los Angeles teams should not have much trouble staying competitive, even in the tough Western Conference.