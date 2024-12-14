Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Speaks on LA Clippers After Nuggets' Win
The Denver Nuggets defeated the LA Clippers on Friday night, getting on the board in the season series. This game was added to the schedule following NBA Cup group play, giving Denver an opportunity to tie the season series that concludes on January 8 at Ball Arena.
With the injury return of Jamal Murray, veteran point guard Russell Westbrook moved back to the bench after consecutive starts. While he struggled from the floor against his former team, Westbrook was dominant defensively, and finished a game-high +21 in just 24 minutes of action.
Per the NBA’s matchup data, the Clippers scored just one basket on Westbrook in Friday's game, turning the ball over four times in the 52 partial possessions he was credited as the defender.
This was the third time Westbrook has faced the Clippers since being traded by them this offseason, with the second coming at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Westbrook was greeted by a tribute video and ovation during the first timeout of that December 1 matchup.
Speaking exclusively with Clippers on SI after the game, Westbrook shared his appreciation for that gesture from the team and fanbase.
"It was actually surprising, to be honest," Westbrook said. "I’m grateful for that. Shoutout to Ballmer and the entire Clippers organization for taking me in and welcoming me. They embraced me and what I brought to the game. And the fans showed that. I’m appreciative and grateful for that.”
Westbrook made a strong impact on the court during his time with the Clippers, and the former league MVP was also incredibly active in the community. This is something the nine-time NBA All-Star has done every stop in his career, but was especially meaningful during his time in Los Angeles.
Opening the Russell Westbrook Community Court with the Clippers at Jesse Owens park in South LA, Westbrook was able to leave another lasting mark on the area he grew up in.
“That’s the most important part,” Westbrook said of his time with the Clippers. “You leave your mark. Whenever I finish playing, when I was there you can show how much impact that I had in a year and a half. So that to me, as I’ve always mentioned, is most important. Basketball didn’t work out the way we planned it to, but I’m in a place now where I get another opportunity to play basketball and also still have the same platform to impact other people.”
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade