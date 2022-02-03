Expectation Anthony Davis Plays in LA Clippers vs Lakers Game

Both the Clippers and Lakers will be shorthanded in their 'Battle of LA', but it's looking like the Lakers will have more star power than their hallway counterpart.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel stated pregame that "the expectation" is for Anthony Davis to play both tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers, and tomorrow against the LA Clippers.

The injury report has yet to be released for their game against the Clippers, but LeBron James is out against the Blazers, with the possibility of being out for more games. Malik Monk is also probable against the Blazers, and Kendrick Nunn is out.

For the Clippers, they continue to miss a mountain of players - both starring and role. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Jason Preston, Jay Scrubb, and Keon Johnson will all be out. Ivica Zubac is questionable for a second game straight with a sore right calf.

This will be an incredibly important game for both the Clippers and Lakers for a multitude of reasons. Not only are they near each other in the standings, there's also a tiebreaker situation to factor in, and the potential of either being the 8th seed or 9th seed for the play-in tournament. That 8th or 9th seed situation changes whether a team has one chance or two chances in the play-in tournament.

The LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers will tip off on February 3 at 7:00 pm PST.

