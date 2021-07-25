Report: Expectation That Kawhi Leonard Could Miss 2021-2022 Season

Kawhi Leonard had surgery on a partially torn ACL, but no one has reported just how much time he could miss exactly. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, there's an expectation that Kawhi Leonard could miss the entire 2021-22 season.

AllClippers reached out to sources within the Clippers organization, and some confirmed that same thought. There's no definite answer on how much time Kawhi Leonard would miss, it's more of a, "I personally think he will." Even though Kawhi had a partially torn ACL, he had surgery for a full reconstruction. It could take six to nine months to return to normal ACL activity after a surgical repair.

Leonard being out for potentially the entire 2021-22 season changes things dramatically for the Clippers. The team is in such a critical win-now period where both of their stars are in their early 30s, it's hard to say what moves the team would make. Do they give up more depth with the hopes of getting another third star? Do they still try to keep things intact, and hope to run it back for when Kawhi Leonard gets healthy again?

It's important to note that just because there's an expectation that Kawhi Leonard could miss the 2021-2022, that doesn't necessarily mean he automatically will. Things always change with injuries, but the golden rule is to expect the worst and hope for the best.

