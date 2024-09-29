All Clippers

Fans React to James Harden's Incredible NBA Offseason Gesture

Fans loved what LA Clippers star James Harden did.

LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) before a game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena.
LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) before a game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena. / Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images
LA Clippers star James Harden is entering his 16th season in the NBA. One of the most accomplished active players in the league, Harden’s list of accolades is extensive.

Making 10 All-Star teams and seven All-NBA teams, Harden also has three scoring titles, two assists titles, and a league MVP award. While he is still in pursuit of his first NBA championship, Harden has made several deep playoff runs in his career.

Selected third overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2009 NBA draft, Harden spent three seasons there before beginning his incredible nine-year run with the Houston Rockets.

Before his NBA career, Harden was a star at Arizona State University. In an incredible gesture before beginning another season, Harden gifted his former college program his Crew Yellow Harden Volume 8 sneakers.

Via adidas Basketball on Instagram: “Full circle for Uno! @jharden13 surprised his alma mater @sundevilhoops @sundevilwbb with his Crew Yellow Harden Volume 8. 🟡🔱 #HardenVol8 #adidasBasketball”

Fans loved this gesture from Harden, and reacted in the comments.

Via calebharveyy: “Always lookin out for the youngins. That’s a real goat 🐐🐐🐐”

Via b5_dimes: “UNO 🐐🐐🐐🐐”

Via ja_re_si: “The Best basketball shoe ever”

Via dr_sun_devil: “How cool is this???”

Via simplyfabflowers: “AWESOME 🙌🔥👏❤️”

Via mindy_degregoris: “Love that he does this!”

James Harden
LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) signs his shoes to give away to a fan after a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Harden made a similar gesture last season when he gifted the entire Clippers organization a pair of his signature sneakers. One of the biggest athletes adidas has on their team, Harden often uses his platform to impact others.

