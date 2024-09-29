Fans React to James Harden's Incredible NBA Offseason Gesture

James Harden returns to Houston tonight!

Some of his best games with the Rockets:



61 PTS, 9 3PT

61 PTS, 15 REB

60 PTS, 11 AST, 10 REB

60 PTS, 8 AST (31 MINS)

59 PTS, 9 AST

58 PTS, 10 AST

56 PTS, 13 AST

53 PTS, 17 AST, 16 REB

51 PTS, 13 AST, 13 REBpic.twitter.com/K2qEMbeiQJ