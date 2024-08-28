Fans React to Kawhi Leonard's 2K25 Rating
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is still one of the best players in the NBA when healthy. Averaging 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists last season on 53/42/89 splits, Leonard was incredible in his 68 regular season games.
These 68 games were the most Leonard had played since the 2016-17 season, but he was again injured when the Clippers were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round. This was the fourth-straight postseason that Leonard was sidelined due to injury when the Clippers were eliminated, which has certainly shifted the narrative about him.
Ahead of their game's launch, NBA 2K25 announced that Leonard is rated 92 overall:
Leonard has the same rating as Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown, and Kyrie Irving.
This decision has been controversial among fans, with some believing Leonard is rated too high while others believe he is too low.
From @Young_Justo: "What has Kawhi done to keep his 92 overall rating???"
From @GilgeousSZN: "Jaylen Brown over Kawhi is nasty work"
From @cryptopayton_: "How’s Kyrie Irving the same rating as Kawhi"
From @Cody_on_timing: "Move ja where Kawhi is"
It is interesting to see these four players with the same rating. Brown is of course the reigning Finals MVP, but his numbers last season as the second option to Jayson Tatum were below Leonard’s in many categories.
As for Mitchell and Irving, the two star guards do not have the defensive impact of Leonard and Brown, but bring a lot on the other end.
These ratings can change throughout the year, so it will be interesting to see where these players end up at the end of the season.
