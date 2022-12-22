Final Injury Report: LA Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets

After listing Paul George, Norman Powell, Reggie Jackson, and Ivica Zubac as questionable, the LA Clippers announced shortly before game time on Wednesday evening that all four players will play. This means the Clippers will have their entire roster available for one of the few times all season.

George, Powell, Jackson, and Zubac had each been dealing with legitimate injuries, and are now physically ready to rejoin the team. The Clippers have done well to survive in the absence of so many key players this season, but they are certainly ready to get healthy. The question now becomes, how long can they stay healthy?

Clippers head coach Ty Lue said recently that he wants to see the Clippers get 15-straight games as a unit. Such a stretch of health has been incredibly illusive during the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George era, so perhaps this game vs. Charlotte can be the start of the Clippers getting and staying healthy.

Despite their injury issues this season, the Clippers sit just two games back from the first-seed in the Western Conference. Any sustained stretch of health could also mean a sustained stretch of success. If that happens, the Clippers could find themselves near the top of the Western Conference very soon.

For now, the hope is that this game vs. the Charlotte Hornets is the start of a good stretch for the Clippers.

