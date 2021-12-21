First Photos of Crypto.Com Arena Signage Revealed

In roughly five days, Staples Center will be no more - the first signs of the Crypto.com Arena are officially starting to replace old Staples Center signage.

The iconic gigantic Staples Center lettering in the front of the arena has now been replaced with a big blue Crypto.com banner. Not only that, but in the backstage tunnel area, all Staples Center logos are now gone too.

Throughout the arena, there are little touches to move forward the change from Staples to Crypto. The aisles signage have all been updated from red to blue as well.

It seems like the common theme for the new Crypto.com Arena is the color blue. The iconic Staples Center red is something you can expect to be gone in the very near future. The WiFi in the building has changed, the social media handles have changed, but not all signage has been entirely replaced. It's safe to assume the last thing to go will be the "Staples Center" lettering on the court.

The LA Clippers officially played their final game under the Staples Center banner, with their next home game being against the Brooklyn Nets the day after Christmas. The Los Angeles Lakers will open the new Crypto.com Arena against the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day. It will be very interesting to see what changes will be in store exactly five day from now.

