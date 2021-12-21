Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    First Photos of Crypto.Com Arena Signage Revealed
    Publish date:

    First Photos of Crypto.Com Arena Signage Revealed

    Staples Center is almost fully converted to the Crypto.com Arena.
    Author:

    Photo by: Pablo Cabrera

    Staples Center is almost fully converted to the Crypto.com Arena.

    In roughly five days, Staples Center will be no more - the first signs of the Crypto.com Arena are officially starting to replace old Staples Center signage.

    The iconic gigantic Staples Center lettering in the front of the arena has now been replaced with a big blue Crypto.com banner. Not only that, but in the backstage tunnel area, all Staples Center logos are now gone too.

    Throughout the arena, there are little touches to move forward the change from Staples to Crypto. The aisles signage have all been updated from red to blue as well.

    dD3bAmNY

    Read More

    It seems like the common theme for the new Crypto.com Arena is the color blue. The iconic Staples Center red is something you can expect to be gone in the very near future. The WiFi in the building has changed, the social media handles have changed, but not all signage has been entirely replaced. It's safe to assume the last thing to go will be the "Staples Center" lettering on the court.

    The LA Clippers officially played their final game under the Staples Center banner, with their next home game being against the Brooklyn Nets the day after Christmas. The Los Angeles Lakers will open the new Crypto.com Arena against the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day. It will be very interesting to see what changes will be in store exactly five day from now.

    Serge Ibaka Likes Tweet About Him Getting Traded

    Chris Paul Blasts Referee After Receiving Technical Foul Against Clippers

    Paul George Gives Update on Elbow Injury

    Crypto1
    News

    First Photos of Crypto.Com Arena Signage Revealed

    47 seconds ago
    61c16ddadd9c3.image
    News

    Spurs Dominate From Start to Finish, Defeat Clippers 116-92

    1 hour ago
    1357652305.0
    News

    Injury Update: Paul George Playing vs. Spurs

    4 hours ago
    Mar 24, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) as San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks (14) looks on in the second quarter at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17293662_168390270_lowres
    News

    Floyd Mayweather's Heartwarming Message to Paul George

    Dec 19, 2021
    trae-young
    News

    Trae Young Reacts to Being Placed in COVID Protocols

    Dec 19, 2021
    KW9Uk6D91d2yOdJG
    News

    Watch: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Hits Game Winner, Thunder Defeat Clippers 104-103

    Dec 18, 2021
    curry120421-3
    News

    Steph Curry Reacts to NBA's COVID-19 Situation

    Dec 18, 2021