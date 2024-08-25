All Clippers

Five-Time All-Star Makes Honest Statement on NBA Comeback Attempt

This former NBA All-Star and LA Clippers guard opened up about his desire to reenter the league

Five-time NBA All-Star John Wall is still hoping for another opportunity in the league. Last playing for the LA Clippers during the 2021-22 season, Wall has continued to train in hopes of landing with another NBA team.

Wall had mixed results in his one season with the Clippers, averaging 11.4 points and 5.2 assists in 22.2 minutes per game, but doing so on just 40.8 percent from the field. Traded to the Houston Rockets at the deadline, Wall was waived and did not receive another NBA contract.

One of the top NBA point guards in his prime, Wall made five-straight All-Star appearances with the Washington Wizards from 2014-2018.

During an appearance on The Knuckleheads Podcast, Wall opened up about his desire to still play in the NBA.

"I’m not giving up on my dreams to get back into the league," Wall said.

Wall also spoke on staying ready for an opportunity, and why he believes the league needs more veteran players.

"I just put my mindset to I still love the game," Wall said. "I still want to work... Until the day I feel like I don't want to put the work in, that's when I'll give it up."

On being a good veteran, Wall added, "I think the league is missing a lot of vets. They can use a lot of vets to help young guys out. I said it recently, I'm cool with any role... I know I can help a team win, I know I can help a team play, but if my role is to come in and be a Udonis Haslem role and just be a great vet and talk to the young guys and teach them, I'm okay with that."

