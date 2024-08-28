Five-Year Veteran Reacts to Recent Lakers Guard Being Out of the NBA
Lonnie Walker was selected 18th overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2018 NBA draft. Spending four seasons with San Antonio, Walker became a solid bench scorer but never became a full-time starter in the NBA.
Signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022, Walker started 32 games that season, which trailed only the 38 he started in the 2020-21 season for a career-high. Averaging 11.7 points for the Lakers on a career-high 44.8 percent from the field, Walker was a key piece in their rotation.
This included an incredible performance against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals that helped Walker land another NBA opportunity the next season with the Brooklyn Nets.
Appearing in 58 games for Brooklyn last season (all off the bench), Walker averaged 9.7 points in 17.4 minutes per game. Now an NBA free agent, Walker is still looking for another opportunity in the league.
Reacting to this, five-year NBA veteran and current LA Clippers guard Terance Mann sent out a post on X:
Walker made 104 threes last season on a solid 38.4 percent clip. While his shooting has come and gone throughout his NBA career, he showed some real ability in that department last season which could help a team off their bench.
Still just 25 years old, Walker remains an NBA free agent as September approaches.
