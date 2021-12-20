Floyd Mayweather's Heartwarming Message to Paul George

Many people forget Paul George suffered through one of the worst injuries in NBA history, but Floyd Mayweather isn't one of them.

"I was telling @ygtrece that I’m proud of him," Mayweather said about Paul George on an Instagram post. "He dealt with a severe injury and came back stronger. I also let him know I’m just like an NBA player because I ball everywhere I go. Lol"

For those who may have forgotten, Paul George broke his leg in 2014 during a Team USA exhibition - more specifically he suffered a fracture of both his tibia and fibula. It was an open fracture, meaning the bones penetrated the skin, resulting in a bigger risk of infection. Despite the horrific injury, George returned to perform at an All-Star level within one season.

That type of perseverance gets forgotten in the nonstop meme culture of the modern NBA fan with an incredibly short memory; perhaps it's because the expectations around Paul George are so high.

For right now though, the LA Clippers are figuring out how to get by without both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Fortunately for the Clippers, the rest of the NBA seems to be in the exact same situation. It's been a grueling season of both injuries and COVID outbreaks. The league definitely looks like it needs a pause, but will it come?

