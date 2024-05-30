Former Clippers Player Urges Paul George to Join Lakers
LA Clippers star Paul George has a decision to make this summer. While remaining in Los Angeles with the Clippers is seemingly the best basketball and lifestyle fit for George, who is from Southern California, the Clippers are reportedly not yet offering him the contract he desires.
This could certainly change in the coming weeks, as George and the Clippers could reach an agreement to continue their partnership, but no such agreement has been made to this point. The lack of an extension for George leaves open the possibility that he could head elsewhere in free agency, as there are teams reportedly willing to offer him a full max contract.
During a recent episode of Gil's Arena, former Clippers player and NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin urged George to join the Los Angeles Lakers.
"This experiment has been going on for six years now with two older guys that’s not gonna work," Martin said of the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George era in Los Angeles. "... What do we have to show for it? They came here together... It ain't worked. That's all I'm saying. You're home, okay cool. You from Los Angeles, okay cool. But on the floor, it hasn't worked... If I’m Paul, I can stay in LA, but I’m looking for a different situation."
Martin elaborated on his George to the Lakers proposal, saying, "I think Anthony Davis is a better fit for Paul, the way he plays. Pass-first guy. You got the same guy playing the point. Older guy, pass first guy, LeBron [James] gonna get him the ball."
