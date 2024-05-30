Former Clippers Players Potential Candidates for Lakers Coaching Staff
The Los Angeles Lakers not only need to find a new head coach, but the team also has to find multiple assistant coaches. There are a plethora of former Clippers players who are potentially up for the job.
According to a report from Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in Sam Cassell, Jared Dudley, and Rajon Rondo to fill out their coaching staff. The exact excerpt from his article reads as follows.
“Rumors of the Lakers’ staffing plans have run throughout the league during the past two weeks, with some names most commonly mentioned including former head coach Scott Brooks and assistants Sam Cassell and Jared Dudley," Woike said. "Ex-Lakers guard Rajon Rondo has also been under consideration, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly."
Cassell was also a member of the Clippers' coaching staff from 2014 to 2020 when Doc Rivers was head coach of the team. From there, he went to the Philadelphia 76ers with Rivers, and then the Boston Celtics starting in 2023. Both Jared Dudley and Rajon Rondo were members of the LA Clippers, but ultimately won championships with the Lakers in 2020. Rondo has never had a coaching role in his career but has always been noted for his immense basketball IQ.
With news of Ty Lue re-signing with the LA Clippers, it makes finding the Lakers' next head coach that much easier.
