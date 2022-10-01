Former Clippers Superstar Signs With Celtics

Former LA Clippers superstar Blake Griffin has agreed to a fully-guaranteed contract with the Boston Celtics, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. With Robert Williams expected to be sidelined for several weeks, and Danilo Gallinari likely out for the season, Griffin should have an opportunity to receive minutes right away for the defending Eastern Conference champs.

Griffin, a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA forward, spent the last two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets. His two seasons in Brooklyn went drastically different for him, as he started in the playoffs in 2021, and was completely out of the rotation last year.

Averaging 12.0 PPG and 7.7 RPG on 54.1% from the field and 41.2% from deep against the Milwaukee Bucks in that 2021 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals series, Blake opened the 2021-22 season as Brooklyn's starting center. After some shooting woes to begin the season, Blake was removed from the rotation, and struggled to find his way back.

With injuries and league protocols decimating the Nets midway through the season, Blake returned to the starting lineup for three games in December, averaging 15.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 4.7 APG on 49% from the field during that stretch.

This wasn't enough for Steve Nash to continue playing Blake, as Brooklyn's head coach sat the former All-Star for 15 of Brooklyn's final 19 contests. Getting his number called again in Game 3 of the opening round, Blake impressed on both ends, drawing charges and hitting clutch shots.

That Game 3 performance came against the Boston Celtics, who he will now be looking to help win a championship.

