Former Dallas Mavericks Starter Breaks Silence on Joining Clippers
While the LA Clippers may have lost Paul George this offseason, they gained an incredibly valuable roleplayer in Derrick Jones Jr. - the same Derrick Jones Jr. that locked up Paul George during the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
The LA Clippers made the signing of Derrick Jones Jr. official today in a press release by President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank.
“Derrick is an incredible athlete and a versatile defender who excels in transition and attacks the rim,” said Frank. “As we experienced firsthand in the playoffs against Dallas, he can change a game with his length and activity. We are going to have a tenacious defense this season and DJJ will be a huge part of it.”
Later on in the same day, Derrick Jones Jr. broke his silence on the signing by releasing a video for the LA Clippers.
"Hey, Clipper Nation! It's DJ here. Excited to get to work," Derrick Jones Jr. said. "I can't wait to get out there and hear the loud chants that y'all give out. I'm just excited to be here. Thank y'all!"
Outside of Terance Mann, the LA Clippers have not had a young and versatile wing defender for the past five seasons. While he doesn't average 20 points a game like Paul George did for the team, Derrick's presence will be invaluable to a much-older Clippers team.
