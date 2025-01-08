Former LA Clippers Star Reacts to Blake Griffin News
Former LA Clippers star Blake Griffin is in his second season of NBA retirement. Last playing for the Boston Celtics during the 2023-23 season, Griffin officially called it a career in April of 2024 after taking that season to decide on retirement.
A six-time NBA All-Star, Griffin put together a Hall of Fame career before retiring. Injuries robbed him of what could have been an even greater career, but it was still a great run for the 2009 first overall pick.
On Tuesday, it was officially announced that Griffin had signed with Amazon to be an analyst for the company’s upcoming NBA coverage.
Speaking exclusively with Clippers on SI, Griffin’s former teammate DeAndre Jordon reacted to the news.
“Blake has always been amazing in front of the camera,” Jordan said. “I’m not surprised at that. I’m excited for him… I don’t know all the details, but I’m sure whatever they’re doing he’s gonna be f—king awesome… Blake is extremely smart. He knows the game. He’s funny… I think he’ll bring both dynamics.”
Griffin and Jordan spent eight seasons as teammates, and helped define an era of NBA basketball with “Lob City” in Los Angeles. The high-flying duo was one of the most exciting in basketball, as they caught countless lobs from Chris Paul.
While Jordan and Paul are still playing, Griffin now has a new NBA job as an analyst.
