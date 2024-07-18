All Clippers

Former LA Clippers Star Reacts to Patrick Beverley Leaving NBA

NBA free agent Patrick Beverley is going overseas

Jun 28, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) against the Phoenix Suns in game five of the Western Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) against the Phoenix Suns in game five of the Western Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA veteran Patrick Beverley recently announced his decision to leave the NBA and join Hapoel Tel Aviv BC. This ends a 12-year NBA run for Beverley, which few saw coming when he was a second round pick in 2009, and did not debut until 2012.

Making three All-Defensive teams in his NBA career, Beverley was one of the best role players in the game during his peak. An elite defender, Beverley was also one of the best guard rebounders in his prime and could knock down threes. Now taking his game back overseas, Beverley’s time in the NBA may be over.

Sharing this on Instagram, Beverley received a lot of support, including from former LA Clippers star Quentin Richardson:

Quentin Richardson comments on Patrick Beverley's Instagram post
Quentin Richardson comments on Patrick Beverley's Instagram post /

Playing just one game in the 2012-13 season, which was Beverley’s rookie year, Richardson never crossed paths with Beverley in the league. That said, both players had some of their best years with the LA Clippers, and both players have found success in the podcast space off the court.

Beverley hosts his Pat Bev podcast for Barstool, which was recently renewed even amid his departure from the NBA. There should be some good stories to tell from Beverley’s new journey, which he will feature on the podcast. If this is it for Beverley's NBA career, it was a great run.

