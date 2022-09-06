Former Lakers Champion Takes Shot at Clippers

The LA Clippers are considered the 2023 title favorites many places, and for good reason. They will be adding Kawhi Leonard to an established group that held their own without him and Paul George for most of last season, and if John Wall can regain form, they will have the top-end talent and depth to rival anybody.

That said, former Los Angeles Lakers coach and player Byron Scott is not yet convinced. In an interview with Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints, Scott said, "Ehh, they're alright. I mean, they're the Clippers, let's just put it that way. I'm not gonna give them any props until they win something. Simple as that. What we got, 17? Oh, okay. I just want them to win one. Just one. Then we can talk.”

Opting for the championships argument, that has zero relevance to the team's current roster construction, Scott refused to acknowledge the talented roster the Clippers will field this season. Just as franchise history has no relevance to the current Clippers roster, the Lakers' historical success has no relevance to their questionable roster either. Despite that, Byron Scott won't look beyond the history.

While incorrect, Scott's approach to this discussion is not rare. Many jump to this talking point when discussing the Clippers, which gives some merit to Shaw's point that they do need to win one. That is of course the ultimate goal, and one the Clippers will look to accomplish this season.

