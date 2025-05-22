All Clippers

Former Lakers, Clippers Guard Reacts to All-NBA Defensive Team News

Ex-LA Lakers, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley took to social media to congratulate his former teammate on his All-Defensive Team honor

Jun 26, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) and head coach Trronn Lue, and Rajon Rondo and center Ivica Zubac (40) reactsduring the closing seconds of the Clippers loss to the Phoenix Suns in game four of the Western Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The Clippers were one of the top-rated defensive teams in the NBA in 2024-2025, in part due to the personnel they employed. Signings such as Derrick Jones Jr. and Nicolas Batum, along with the trade for Kris Dunn, enabled the Clippers to become the third-best defensive-rated team in the league.

Even without Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers remained in the top-5 in defensive rating. Ivica Zubac was a massive part of that success. Zubac was runner-up for the NBA's Most Improved Player and achieved career-high defensive numbers across various categories with increased minutes and responsibility.

In 80 games played, he had 90 total blocks (1.1 per game), 12.6 rebounds per game (1010 in total), and boasted a defensive rating of 107.8, which was among league leaders. Former Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers guard Patrick Beverley took to social media to congratulate his friend and former teammate Zubac on winning a 2nd Team All-Defense nod from the NBA.

"Brate...Big Zu," Beverley posted on his Instagram story (via: @patbev21).

"Brate" is Serbian/Croatian slang for "brother" or "dude." Beverley has always supported Zubac, calling him a "top 3 center in the league" and, on occasion, wearing his jersey to the games while sitting courtside.

Zubac's All-Defense nod is certainly earned and deserved, considering he was the anchor of one of the best defenses in the league, while his friend Patrick Beverley made sure it was known.

Grant Mona
GRANT MONA

Grant Mona is a multimedia sports journalist based in Los Angeles, covering multiple teams. He is a co-host and producer on The Sporting Tribune Today on The BET Las Vegas, KIRN 670 in Southern California and the Hawaii Sports Radio Network. He formerly played baseball with the University of the Pacific Tigers.

