Former Lakers Player Gets Honest About Russell Westbrook
During a recent episode of The Draymond Green show, three-time NBA champion Danny Green made an appearance to discuss several different topics. Among these topics was the possibility of former NBA guard JJ Redick becoming the next coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, which is something Green admitted would not be easy.
"The Lakers job is a tough one," Green said. "... I've seen certain guys, even the toughest guys - Russell Westbrook. There is not a guy that I know in this league that is as tough mentally as him. That carries that confidence, chip on his shoulder, night in, night out, don't give a damn what who says, anything. He went to LA and he just looked like a different person. Those lights are different, that organization and those fans are different."
Winning a championship with LA in 2020, Green knows about as good as anybody how ruthless Lakers fans can be, as he was often as the center of their attacks online during his time there. This is something Green saw Westbrook experience, and to a more significant degree than any other Lakers player in recent history.
After being traded by the Lakers, Westbrook reached a buyout with the Utah Jazz before signing with the LA Clippers where he has spent the last two seasons.
