All Clippers

Former Lakers Player Gets Honest About Russell Westbrook

This NBA champion spoke about Russell Westbrook's Lakers tenure

Joey Linn

Jan 30, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

During a recent episode of The Draymond Green show, three-time NBA champion Danny Green made an appearance to discuss several different topics. Among these topics was the possibility of former NBA guard JJ Redick becoming the next coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, which is something Green admitted would not be easy.

"The Lakers job is a tough one," Green said. "... I've seen certain guys, even the toughest guys - Russell Westbrook. There is not a guy that I know in this league that is as tough mentally as him. That carries that confidence, chip on his shoulder, night in, night out, don't give a damn what who says, anything. He went to LA and he just looked like a different person. Those lights are different, that organization and those fans are different."

Winning a championship with LA in 2020, Green knows about as good as anybody how ruthless Lakers fans can be, as he was often as the center of their attacks online during his time there. This is something Green saw Westbrook experience, and to a more significant degree than any other Lakers player in recent history.

After being traded by the Lakers, Westbrook reached a buyout with the Utah Jazz before signing with the LA Clippers where he has spent the last two seasons.

Related Articles

Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden

Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers

James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News