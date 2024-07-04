All Clippers

Former NBA Lottery Pick Reportedly Joins New Team

A former LA Clippers lottery pick has joined a new team

Joey Linn

Oct 7, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jerome Robinson (18) lays up the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
The first week of NBA free agency has brought a lot of movement around the league. The LA Clippers lost Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Golden State Warriors agreed to a sign and trade that sent Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks, and the Denver Nuggets lost starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic.

These are just a few of the moves that have already taken place in free agency, with some more big ones seemingly on the way. While much of the focus this offseason surrounding Golden State, has been the Thompson situation, their organization lost another another guard, as 2018 lottery pick Jerome Robinson has joined Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball of the French LNB Pro A:

Robinson was selected 13th overall by the LA Clippers in the 2018 NBA Draft, but has only played 1,685 total NBA minutes since then, which ranks 42nd in that draft. Spending the last few seasons in Golden State's organization, Robinson put together some solid play at the G League level, but struggled in his very limited NBA action.

Appearing in 22 games for the Warriors last season, Robinson made just 11 of his 33 field goal attempts, and just two of his 17 three-point attempts. It is hard to see Robinson getting another look in the NBA, as another recent Clippers draft pick is now out of the league.

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

