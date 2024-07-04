Former NBA Lottery Pick Reportedly Joins New Team
The first week of NBA free agency has brought a lot of movement around the league. The LA Clippers lost Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Golden State Warriors agreed to a sign and trade that sent Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks, and the Denver Nuggets lost starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic.
These are just a few of the moves that have already taken place in free agency, with some more big ones seemingly on the way. While much of the focus this offseason surrounding Golden State, has been the Thompson situation, their organization lost another another guard, as 2018 lottery pick Jerome Robinson has joined Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball of the French LNB Pro A:
Robinson was selected 13th overall by the LA Clippers in the 2018 NBA Draft, but has only played 1,685 total NBA minutes since then, which ranks 42nd in that draft. Spending the last few seasons in Golden State's organization, Robinson put together some solid play at the G League level, but struggled in his very limited NBA action.
Appearing in 22 games for the Warriors last season, Robinson made just 11 of his 33 field goal attempts, and just two of his 17 three-point attempts. It is hard to see Robinson getting another look in the NBA, as another recent Clippers draft pick is now out of the league.
