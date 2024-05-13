Former NBA Star Disagrees With Anthony Edwards Statement
No one expected the Minnesota Timberwolves to take a 2-0 lead against the Denver Nuggets. Yet somehow, the Denver Nuggets found a way to improbably tie the series back up 2-2 on the road. While Anthony Edwards doesn't think it's a cause for concern, others disagree.
Former Clippers star Lou Williams spoke on FanDuel's Run It Back show, where he addressed Anthony Edwards' comments about the momentum not shifting in the Nuggets-Wolves series.
"Anthony Edwards thinking that the momentum hasn't switched, I think this is the first quote I've heard from Ant-Man that I disagree with this entire postseason," Williams said. "If he's trying to do a Jedi mind trick and keep his guys engaged for the rest of this series, then cool. But he knows like I know like the world knows, this thing has shifted back in Denver's favor."
While Williams disagrees with Edwards' statement, he still looks at it as a potential sign of good leadership. Every team needs a leader who doesn't care about the odds, and that's what Williams believes Edwards is doing.
"For him to not understand what it takes to win playoff series after playoff series and him having this blind confidence - sometimes you need that as a basketball team," Williams said. "You need your leader to be like, 'I don't care what happened.'... That's great leadership right there. It can kinda look crazy at times."
Game 5 will be the highest-pressure moment in Anthony Edwards' young career, but it certainly won't be the last one. The future is bright for the young Timberwolves star, with many more playoff opportunities moving forward.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years