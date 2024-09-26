Former NBA Star Reacts to Derrick Rose News
The basketball world is still taking in the news that former Chicago Bulls star Derrick Rose has retired from professional basketball. The news became official when Rose, soon to be 35 years old, posted on Instagram about it.
Rose reportedly took out a page from the local paper in each of the city that he played in his career — Chicago, New York, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Detroit, and Memphis. In each paper was a message from the 2011 MVP.
"Thank You, My First Love," Rose wrote. "You believed in me through the highs and lows, my constant when everything else seemed uncertain. You showed me what love truly meant. You turned the court into my sanctuary, a home where I could express myself freely.
"You gave me a gift, our time together, one that I will cherish for the rest of my days. You told me it's okay to say goodbye, reassuring me that you'll always be a part of me, no matter where life takes me."
Former Sixth Man of the Year with the Los Angeles Clippers, Jamal Crawford, took to Instagram to comment on one of Derrick Rose's posts and congratulate him on his 15-year NBA career.
"One of the only players younger than me that inspired me," Crawford said on his Instagram story post. "The only thing that your talent could ever be was second to, is to who you are as a person. The realist.
"The ONLY thing that your talent could be second to is who you are as a person, Crawford said immediately. "You inspired even your OG’s. The one and only. You know what it is with us. Love !!!!"
Rose played 22 games against Crawford throughout his career, winning 12 of those.
The 2011 MVP, who is still the youngest player ever to win the award, retires from the NBA officially having averaged 17.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.2 assist per game.
