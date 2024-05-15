All Clippers

Former NBA Star Reacts to Viral Caitlin Clark Moment

Caitlin Clark made her WNBA debut on Tuesday

Caitlin Clark made her WNBA debut on Tuesday. The former Iowa star has basketball fans around the world tuned in for her rookie season, as she will look to carry her collegiate success over to the WNBA level.

The WNBA recently launched a full charter plane program for the first time, and a video of Clark and her teammates on their first flight went viral on social media:

Reacting to this on a segment of FanDuel’s Run It Back show, former LA Clippers star Lou Williams joked, “I'm looking at Caitlin Clark, and I'm thinking 'Wow, she's probably the first rookie to ever have first dibs on sitting wherever she wants to sit on a chartered plane.’”

Clark is certainly no ordinary rookie, which Williams alluded to with his joke about her ability to sit wherever she wanted on the plane. Williams played 17 seasons in the NBA, having his best years with the LA Clippers.

Tuesday night’s game was just the beginning for what projects to be a long and successful career for WNBA star Caitlin Clark. Helping grow the women's basketball game while in college, Clark broke countless records, and will look to do the same at the WNBA level. As previously mentioned, a lot of people will be tuned in to see what Clark can do in her professional career.

