Former NBA Star's Epic Rant on NFL vs. NBA Debate

Former LA Clippers star Lou Williams shared his thoughts on this conversation

Joey Linn

Apr 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) arrives against the Toronto
Apr 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) arrives against the Toronto / Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
There has been an ongoing NFL vs. NBA debate, highlighted by former NBA guard Austin Rivers and former NFL WR James Jones going back and forth. During a recent episode of The Underground Lounge, former LA Clippers star Lou Williams shared his thoughts on this conversation.

"Make sure you click this sh-t, because I got something to say... I think everybody should respect everybody's craft," Williams said. "I don't think there's 30 NBA players that can play in the NFL. I don't think there's 30 NFL players that can play in the NBA... My problem with where this conversation is going, I don't like the fact that the NFL players are saying - their argument is, 'Ya'll soft. Ya'll flop.' Let's be clear. Ya'll motherf--kers flop too... Catching the ball is a skill. Being fast as f--k, that is a skill. Being able to read defenses and trump their matchup, that is a skill. Shooting a jump shot is way harder than all of that sh-t, man."

Williams had an incredible NBA career, playing 17 seasons and breaking the league's all-time scoring record off the bench. For Williams, he believes both sides of this argument should respect the other's craft, but stood with his fellow NBA players, saying shooting a jump shot is more difficult than the skills needed to be in the NFL.

Joey Linn

