Former NBA Star's Epic Rant on NFL vs. NBA Debate
There has been an ongoing NFL vs. NBA debate, highlighted by former NBA guard Austin Rivers and former NFL WR James Jones going back and forth. During a recent episode of The Underground Lounge, former LA Clippers star Lou Williams shared his thoughts on this conversation.
"Make sure you click this sh-t, because I got something to say... I think everybody should respect everybody's craft," Williams said. "I don't think there's 30 NBA players that can play in the NFL. I don't think there's 30 NFL players that can play in the NBA... My problem with where this conversation is going, I don't like the fact that the NFL players are saying - their argument is, 'Ya'll soft. Ya'll flop.' Let's be clear. Ya'll motherf--kers flop too... Catching the ball is a skill. Being fast as f--k, that is a skill. Being able to read defenses and trump their matchup, that is a skill. Shooting a jump shot is way harder than all of that sh-t, man."
Williams had an incredible NBA career, playing 17 seasons and breaking the league's all-time scoring record off the bench. For Williams, he believes both sides of this argument should respect the other's craft, but stood with his fellow NBA players, saying shooting a jump shot is more difficult than the skills needed to be in the NFL.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years