Former NBA Star's Honest Statement on Caitlin Clark Drama
In the past few weeks, the Caitlin Clark WNBA discourse has reached new levels of hot takes and ridiculousness. Fortunately, former NBA star Lou Williams has one of the most level-headed takes when it comes to the drama surrounding Caitlin Clark.
During an episode of FanDuelTV's Run It Back, Lou Williams pleaded with new WNBA fans to get educated about the product. Fans like Stephen A. Smith and Pat McAfee are coming in with ridiculous hot takes, that need to be more educated before they are thrown out there.
"What I would encourage you and a lot of people that's now interested and involved and they're invested in it, take an opportunity to do your homework, do your research, do a history lesson on what's going on," Williams said. "A lot of our opinions are coming in hot... it's so many people that could have cared less about women's basketball and women's sports in general the last year or two. Because of the eyes that Caitlin Clark has brought to the table, everybody has these opinions and it's like, you literally probably don't know what you're talking about."
The unfortunate accident of Caitlin Clark's popularity has been the fact that analysts are no longer talking about other historical moments in the sport. Lou Williams believes there are so many other WNBA topics that analysts could be talking about, but instead, they hone in only on Caitlin.
“There’s so much history being made, there's so many milestones being marked, and we’re only talking about one particular person and we’re not even talking about what she’s doing on the court - we’re talking about she’s getting bullied, she's getting targeted," Williams said. "No, these are competitive things.”
The Caitlin Clark era has been a bumpy ride, but no one expected it to be quite this bumpy. Hopefully, this is just the acclimation period before a new era of women's sports popularity can fully usher in.