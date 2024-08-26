Former NBA Stars React to Patrick Beverley's Viral Comments
12-year NBA veteran Patrick Beverley signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC of the Israeli Basketball Premier League earlier this summer. Deciding to head overseas rather than signing another minimum contract in the NBA, Beverley recently opened up about the reasoning for this decision.
“This is what people don't understand, I get to play basketball,” Beverley said on his Pat Bev Podcast. “I started putting the ball in the hole... In my European career I was MVP of the same league I'm going back to.... Obviously you get to the NBA and have to play different roles, but now I go back to a role where it's seven seconds to go, give me the ball, watch me rock. Isolation step back, I get to hoop."
The former All-Defensive guard added, “I played a great role, I had a phenomenal NBA career while I was in the NBA. I don't wanna stand in the corner. I played with the Bucks, we win Game 5, ball in my hands, double-double. Then in Game 6, we get a little healthy and the ball's out of my hands. Not because I did anything wrong, but because it's hierarchy."
Beverley’s comments were shared by SportsCenter on Instagram, with the post tallying over 279,000 likes and 2,900 comments. Multiple former NBA stars reacted to Beverley’s remarks.
Stephen Jackson (@_stak5_): “Well overseas is best bet kuz he was gone def be on the bench or in the corner. He made the right choice. Salute. Control your own narrative.”
Nate Robinson (@naterobinson): “Let go Pat, that team was the team I played for they good people.”
Quentin Richardson (@qrich): “🔥🔥🔥🔥”
Like Beverley, all three of these players spent time with the LA Clippers in their respective NBA careers.
In addition to his run with the Clippers, Beverley spent time with the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks.
