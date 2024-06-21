Former Toronto Raptors Coach Reveals Message From Kawhi Leonard
While Kawhi Leonard spent only one season with the Toronto Raptors, it was the greatest season in franchise history. Delivering Toronto their first NBA championship, Leonard won his second career Finals MVP award before signing with the LA Clippers in free agency.
It was certainly difficult for the Raptors and their fanbase to see Leonard leave after such an incredible season, but there will always be a high-level of appreciation for him in Toronto for what he was able to accomplish.
Appearing recently on The Draymond Green Show, former Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke on Leonard and his decision to leave, saying it did not surprise him much.
In his first conversation with Leonard, Nurse revealed the star forward told him, “I'm going to play to win it all. I'm gonna do it for one year. After that, I'm not sure what's going to happen.”
It was always reasonable to assume Leonard was not planning on re-signing with the Raptors, and while that season went as good as it possibly could, he still returned home to Los Angeles. According to Nurse, this was not too surprising, since his first conversation with Leonard seemed to suggest the Raptors partnership may only be for one season.
While Leonard has yet to replicate the same success in LA he had in Toronto, he seems happy playing at home.
