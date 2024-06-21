All Clippers

Former Toronto Raptors Coach Reveals Message From Kawhi Leonard

Former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse spoke on Kawhi Leonard

Joey Linn

Oct 30, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse shows forward Kawhi Leonard (2) a play during a break in the action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto defeated Philadelphia. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse shows forward Kawhi Leonard (2) a play during a break in the action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto defeated Philadelphia. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports / John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

While Kawhi Leonard spent only one season with the Toronto Raptors, it was the greatest season in franchise history. Delivering Toronto their first NBA championship, Leonard won his second career Finals MVP award before signing with the LA Clippers in free agency. 

It was certainly difficult for the Raptors and their fanbase to see Leonard leave after such an incredible season, but there will always be a high-level of appreciation for him in Toronto for what he was able to accomplish. 

Appearing recently on The Draymond Green Show, former Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke on Leonard and his decision to leave, saying it did not surprise him much.

In his first conversation with Leonard, Nurse revealed the star forward told him, “I'm going to play to win it all. I'm gonna do it for one year. After that, I'm not sure what's going to happen.”

It was always reasonable to assume Leonard was not planning on re-signing with the Raptors, and while that season went as good as it possibly could, he still returned home to Los Angeles. According to Nurse, this was not too surprising, since his first conversation with Leonard seemed to suggest the Raptors partnership may only be for one season.

While Leonard has yet to replicate the same success in LA he had in Toronto, he seems happy playing at home.

Related Articles

Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden

Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers

James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News