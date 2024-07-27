France Basketball Star's Viral Message After Olympic Game Against Brazil
France opened their Paris Olympics basketball run on Saturday with a win over Brazil. The home team, France had an electric atmosphere that really got behind them in this game. Led by San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and LA Clippers veteran Nicolas Batum, France has a talented group that could certainly challenge any team in this tournament.
Batum and Wembanyama each finished with 19 points in the win over Brazil, which was the game-high. Following the win, Batum sent out a message on X (formerly known as Twitter), thanking the crowd for the electric atmosphere they provided for this Olympic opener:
Batum's final line was 19 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals on 6/12 from the field. Wembanyama finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, four steals, and three blocks. This was Wembanyama's Olympic debut, and he looked more than ready for this big moment.
Batum signed with the Clippers in free agency this summer after being traded by them to the Philadelphia 76ers last season in the James Harden deal. Never wanting to leave the Clippers, Batum now gets an opportunity to finish his career in Los Angeles like he initially planned to before the Harden trade.
Still a high-level role player at age 35, Batum should help the Clippers a lot off their bench next season.
