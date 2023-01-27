The most interesting team to watch at the NBA Trade Deadline will be the Toronto Raptors. There is a chance the team will have a complete firesale with players like Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby available.

What makes the deadline even more interesting is the fact that Fred VanVleet has changed his agent among all of these rumors. Additional reports from Marc Stein have stated that VanVleet is expected to sign with Klutch Sports. Klutch also represents O.G. Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr., and Nick Nurse.

The LA Clippers have been linked to Fred VanVleet, as have numerous other teams like the Los Angeles Lakers. The Toronto Raptors haven't completely fallen into firesale mode, but the team is five games under .500. Despite underperforming, Toronto is on a two-game winning streak and still only five games behind a playoff spot. It's a very critical period for the team where everything can blow up if the losing continues.

Looking at the Clippers specifically, it'll also be very interesting to see what they do at the deadline. They always make a move every year, but this is the first time they actually have to make a move. If the asking price for Fred VanVleet is too high, which seems to be the trend currently, the Clippers could very easily be priced out of acquiring him.

