Fred VanVleet Questionable and OG Anunoby Doubtful for Raptors vs Clippers

The LA Clippers will continue to be shorthanded in their matchup against the Toronto Raptors, but it seems like there's a chance the Raptors may be a little depleted as well.

For the Clippers, they'll continue to miss: Kawhi Leonard (knee), Paul George (elbow), Norman Powell (foot), Jason Preston (foot), and Jay Scrubb (foot). It's never ideal when a team misses their three best players, but that's the hand the Clippers have been dealt nearly all season.

The Raptors will still have their best player in Pascal Siakam, but Fred VanVleet is listed as questionable with right knee soreness. OG Anunoby is doubtful with a right-hand injury and Malachi Flynn is out with a left hamstring strain. The rest of their missing players are out on G League assignments.

At this point in the season, both teams are playing for completely different reasons. The LA Clippers are essentially locked into the 8th seed at this point, they just need to win a few games to solidify their positioning. It's looking very unlikely they'll be able to finish at the 7th seed with how great the Timberwolves are playing. The Toronto Raptors are still in a position where they can avoid the play-in and are going to play with that tenacity on the court. The Raptors are one game away from the 6th seed and 2.5 games away from the 8th seed.

The Clippers and Raptors tipoff at 7:30 pm PST on March 16.

