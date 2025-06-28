French Basketball Star Reacts To Paul Pogba's Emotional Return
While there is plenty of crossover with players being friends in North American leagues like the NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL, there are also plenty of instances of players crossing over with international sporting stars. Looking at the NBA, there is a big presence of professional soccer players who are fans and or have friendships with NBA stars.
That is especially the case with the French players in the NBA, as stars like Victor Wembanyama celebrated when Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League. For Los Angeles Clippers free agent Nicolas Batum, he took to social media to share his reaction to French star midfielder Paul Pogba making his return to professional soccer.
"🙏🏽," Batum shared in a repost of AS Monaco's video of an emotional Paul Pogba agreeing to a two-year contract with the club in a clip that has gone viral.
Pogba was initially set to serve a four-year doping ban, as sentenced by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). However, the ban was later reduced to 18 months in October 2024, allowing Pogba to agree to a deal with French club AS Monaco, who finished third in Ligue 1 this past season.
Pogba was once regarded as one of the top midfielders in the world, starting for both Juventus and Manchester United. He last played for Juventus during the 2023-24 season, and was a World Cup Champion with France in 2018.
While Pogba has agreed to a contract, Batum will also be looking to do so in the coming days or weeks. Batum recently declined his $4.9 million player option, but is reportedly open to making a return to the Clippers after a stellar end of the season.
