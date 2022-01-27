Game Recap: LA Clippers Defeat Orlando Magic 111-102

The LA Clippers picked up consecutive wins for the first time in weeks, defeating the Orlando Magic one night after their historic comeback against the Washington Wizards. The deficit in this game never got anywhere near where it got last game; however, the Clippers did trail by 14 at one point. In a 23-point turnaround, the Clippers won by a final score of 111-102.

The Clippers were led by Amir Coffey once again, who finished with 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists on 3/6 from downtown. Since Paul George went down with injury, Coffey is averaging 12.7 PPG on 48/40/90 splits. He has emerged as an unexpected leader for the Clippers, as they have been in desperate need of offensive production.

Luke Kennard followed up his incredible performance in Washington with another solid game in Orlando. Kennard finished with 17 points on 6/9 from the field and 2/3 from deep. Amongst all players who have attempted at least 250 threes this season, Kennard's 43.8% clip from downtown is first in the entire NBA. After the game, Eric Bledsoe said that his spacing makes everybody's life easier, especially his. "Just the driving lanes he opens up... teams can't help off of him," Bledsoe said.

After the game, head coach Ty Lue was encouraged with the win, but said his team needs to be better with their turnovers. Lue emphasized his desire to keep that number under 12. This was coach Lue's 200th career win, and he deflected all of the credit to his players when asked about reaching that milestone. "That just means I've got a long way to go. But I've had some great players," coach Lue said. On the team's camaraderie, coach Lue said, "We've built great camaraderie. It started last year." Coach Lue referenced the big comeback against the Atlanta Hawks last year as somewhat of a turning point for this group.

The Clippers will stay in Florida, but head to Miami for a date with the Heat on Friday night.

Related Articles

Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma React to Wizards Blowing 35-Point Lead to Clippers

Luke Kennard Reacts to Clippers' 35-Point Comeback

Report: LA Clippers Have Shown Interest in John Wall