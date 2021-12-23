Game Recap: LA Clippers Defeat Sacramento Kings 105-89

After two-straight losses against inferior teams, the LA Clippers came out and got a big win on Wednesday night. Without Kawhi Leonard, Luke Kennard, Marcus Morris, Reggie Jackson, and Isaiah Hartenstein, the team found a way to win on the road.

Multiple different players who had not gotten regular rotation minutes up until this point were called upon for the Clippers, including the team's young talent. Rookies Keon Johnson and Brandon Boston Jr. each logged significant minutes, including a crucial stretch to start the 4th quarter. After the game, head coach Ty Lue credited the young guys for bringing the energy and defensive intensity.

Serge Ibaka, while a seasoned veteran at this point, was another player for the Clippers who got more minutes in this game than he had been getting previously. After reentering the rotation following Isaiah Hartenstein's injury, Ibaka put up 17 points in 19 minutes against the Kings. Ty Lue said after the game that he looked great, which is something the Clippers will need more of while Hartenstein recovers from his ankle sprain.

With Reggie Jackson entering the league's health and safety protocols shortly before the game, Eric Bledsoe got inserted back into the starting lineup. Bledsoe was incredibly solid in this game, putting up 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists. The Clippers will likely rely on him in that starting point guard role until Reggie Jackson clears protocols.

This was Paul George's second game back after missing five-straight due to injury, and his shot wasn't falling most of the night. George had just 17 points on 6/18 shooting, but did knock down a big three towards the end of the fourth quarter that felt like a dagger for a Kings team trying to mount a comeback.

Despite the loss, Sacramento got solid contributions from Tyrese Haliburton in the absence of nearly half of their roster. Haliburton finished with 22 points and 13 assists, and was able to dissect the Clippers' defensive game-plan for most of the night. After the game, Ty Lue said the team's plan was to blitz Haliburton, but he quickly adjusted and began passing out of those doubles.

After this win over the Kings, the Clippers will have three days off before returning to play on December 26th against the Denver Nuggets.

