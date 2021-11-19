Game Recap: Memphis Grizzlies Defeat LA Clippers 120-108

It was just one of those nights for the LA Clippers. Down several key rotation players, they were unable to keep up with the Memphis Grizzlies, falling by a final score of 120-108.

The Clippers came into this game with the expected absences of Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, and Serge Ibaka; however, Nicolas Batum was forced to join that group with a sore achilles. Batum has anchored a Clippers' defense that came into this game ranked 2nd in the entire NBA, and his absence was felt in a big way.

The 120 points the Clippers gave up in this game is tied for the most they have given up all season. The team has given up 120 points just twice, and both have come against the Memphis Grizzlies. The scoring attack was led by Ja Morant, who finished with 28 points on 13/21 from the field. He got help from several different players, with Jaren Jackson, Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane, and Brandon Clarke all scoring in double figures.

The Clippers got a solid performance from Paul George, who put up 23 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds in just 31 minutes, but it wasn't enough. Reggie Jackson added 18 points, Luke Kennard had 15 points, and Ivica Zubac went for 13. Offense was much less of a problem in this game for the Clippers than defense was.

After missing the previous game with an ankle sprain, the Clippers got Terance Mann back for this contest. He looked a bit hesitant in his return, scoring just 5 points on 2/9 shooting. The Clippers will need him to regain form with a tough stretch of games following tomorrow's matchup with the Pelicans.

When asked postgame about the team's performance, head coach Ty Lue said, "We just didn't do a good job of controlling the basketball... they got to wherever they wanted to get to on the floor." Coach Lue added that "We did a better job of taking care of the basketball, but we didn't do a good job making quick decisions offensively. We have to get better with that as well."

The Clippers will look to get back on track tomorrow when they take on the 2-14 Pelicans in New Orleans.

