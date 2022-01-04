Game Recap: Minnesota Timberwolves Defeat LA Clippers 122-104

The LA Clippers got their biggest win of the season on Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets, and responded with a major letdown on Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. While shorthanded themselves, the Clippers were playing at home against a Minnesota team that was without Karl Anthony-Towns and D'Angelo Russell. The starters dug a hole that was insurmountable, and the team was never able to recover.

After the game, acting head coach Brian Shaw complimented the bench unit, and stated that they came in and played hard. Coach Shaw emphasized the energy discrepancy between the starters and the bench, stating that the bench unit played way harder than the starters did. The box score reflected these sentiments, with Wenyen Gabriel, Keon Johnson, and James Ennis all finishing with a positive plus/minus, while every Clippers' starter had a significant negative mark in that category.

After his big performance against the Brooklyn Nets, Eric Bledsoe struggled mightily in this game, finishing with just one point and six turnovers in 20 minutes of play. It was only the second time this season where a player finished with zero field goals and at least six turnovers, with the only other instance coming from Elfrid Payton.

Bledsoe was not the only Clippers' starter that struggled in this one, as his backcourt mate Reggie Jackson shot just 2/9 from the field with three turnovers of his own. While Serge Ibaka was a bright spot, dropping 17 points on 100% shooting, there was not enough stability in the first group for the Clippers, and it created a large deficit.

Without Towns and Russell, the Timberwolves were led by Anthony Edwards. The former first-overall pick finished with 28 points on 11/17 from the field. Minnesota also got an uncharacteristically hot shooting night from Jaden McDaniels, who converted on four of his five three-point attempts, after shooting just 26% from deep coming into this game.

Former Clipper Patrick Beverley was also solid in this game, picking up a double-double with 11 points and 12 assists. He struggled with his shot, and has yet to find his stroke from deep this season, but his energy was infectious. After the game, Brian Shaw said that "He’s the kinda guy that when he’s on your team you love him, and when he’s on the other team you can’t stand him… his energy was infectious on their team, and that was the difference."

The Clippers once again fall to an even .500 on the season, and are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for 7th in the Western Conference. They will now head back on the road to take on the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.