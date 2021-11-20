Game Recap: New Orleans Pelicans Defeat LA Clippers 94-81

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    The LA Clippers were dismantled in the second half, falling to the Pelicans on the road
    Against one of the wort teams in the league, the LA Clippers suffered an inexcusable loss to end their road trip. The Pelicans came into this game just 2-14, and looked every bit that bad to start the game. The Clippers grew apathetic, and completely allowed New Orleans to dominate the last three quarters of this game.

    After being up by as many as 20 points, the Clippers were outscored 78-52 in the final three quarters of this game. Nobody could buy a shot, and their defense was equally as bad. It was an especially terrible game for the Clippers' backcourt duo, as Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe combined for just 11 points on 5/21 shooting, including 6 turnovers.

    The poor play did not stop with Reggie and Bledsoe, as the Clippers finally got a poor showing from Paul George. PG has been in MVP form all season, but that was not the case in this one. In 35 minutes of play, George put up just 19 points on 8/26 shooting. The Clippers needed him to bring them back down the stretch, but his shot just would not fall.

    When asked postgame about the team's performance, head coach Ty Lue said that the Clippers had poor shot selection. This was an understatement, as the team attempted just three shots within 10-feet of the basket in the fourth quarter. As the team got tired, they stopped attacking the basket and opted for jump-shots that were not falling.

    While there are plenty of negatives to harp on for the Clippers, this Pelicans team deserves credit. After falling down by 20, they fought back and earned this win. The star of this game was Jonas Valanciunas, who went for 26 points including a career-high five made threes. Josh Hart was the next leading scorer with 19, and Ingram added 17 of his own.

    After dropping consecutive games on this road trip, the Clippers will travel back home for two-straight games against the Dallas Mavericks.

    Game Recap: New Orleans Pelicans Defeat LA Clippers 94-81

