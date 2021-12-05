Game Recap: Sacramento Kings Defeat LA Clippers 104-99

After an electric win over the Los Angeles Lakers, the LA Clippers traveled to Sacramento and turned in an awful performance against the Kings. For the 8th time this season, the Clippers failed to reach 100 points. The team failed to reach 100 points just 8 times all of last season. As has been the issue all year, the offense was simply bad.

The poor offensive output started with Paul George, who finished with just 15 points on 5/21 from the field. Over his last nine games, George is shooting just 36.5% from the field and 25% from deep. It has been an extended shooting slump for him, which makes it difficult for the Clippers to win so shorthanded.

Before Friday's contest against the Lakers, head coach Ty Lue moved Eric Bledsoe to the bench. The move was the right one, as it allows Bledsoe's strengths to be utilized best; however, he struggled mightily in this game. In 18 minutes off the bench, Bledsoe had 0 points on 0/7 shooting. His decision making was also questionable, as he seemed intent on forcing up shots that never had much chance of going in.

The lone bright spot for the Clippers offensively in this game came from Marcus Morris. He followed his big game against the Lakers with 21 points on 7/10 shooting and 4/6 from distance. If he continues to be this version of himself, it will really help the Clippers going forward. In the case of this game, it unfortunately did not matter because of how poorly almost everyone else played.

For the Kings, Terence Davis continues to dominate the Clippers. He had a game-high 28 points, including 6/11 from downtown. This comes just a few days after he went for 23 points against the Clippers. Davis had made 11 threes in two games against the Clippers, and just 12 against the rest of the league this season.

The Clippers fall back to an even 12-12 on the season, but fortunately for them, the Western Conference has been incredibly mediocre. The 4th-seed Memphis Grizzlies are just 13-10, while four teams sit in a tie for 5th at an even .500 record. As teams start to get healthy this will likely change, but for now, the Western Conference has not been good.

The Clippers will play again on Monday in Portland against the Trail Blazers.

