Gary Payton: "I do see the Clippers winning the Championship"

If the season were to resume, NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton has the Clippers winning the NBA Championship.

Payton was recently a guest on Matt Barnes & Stephen Jackson's podcast, "ALL THE SMOKE." The legend discussed which NBA player he'd want to guard, who is winning the NBA championship, and more. When it comes to the NBA Finals, Payton has the Clippers going against the Bucks.

"I see the Clippers and Milwaukee going to the finals," Payton said. "I think both of them got what it takes."

While Payton respects and believes in the Lakers, he just believes the Clippers have more as a team; the combination of offense, defense, and a deep bench gives the Clippers the advantage.

"Over here on the west coast, the Lakers are the truth, but I still think that the Clippers have too much off the bench," Payton said. "I think Kawhi and Paul, they are just too tough for me, and I think Patrick Beverley is the one who is going to lockdown the superstar."

Payton has a particular affinity for Patrick Beverley. He's previously listed Patrick Beverley and Marcus Smart as the two players most similar to his game, and in this interview said that they'd be the two modern players he'd like to guard. With that in mind, Payton has faith in Beverley guarding LeBron James.

"I think he can get up into LeBron a little bit, and slow him down," Payton said. "Then he can get help with the big dogs to start guarding him at the end. The Lakers proved in the third game that they can win, but I still think they got too many people."

"I do see the Clippers winning the Championship."