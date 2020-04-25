AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

Gary Payton: "I do see the Clippers winning the Championship"

Farbod Esnaashari

If the season were to resume, NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton has the Clippers winning the NBA Championship.

Payton was recently a guest on Matt Barnes & Stephen Jackson's podcast, "ALL THE SMOKE." The legend discussed which NBA player he'd want to guard, who is winning the NBA championship, and more. When it comes to the NBA Finals, Payton has the Clippers going against the Bucks.

"I see the Clippers and Milwaukee going to the finals," Payton said. "I think both of them got what it takes."

While Payton respects and believes in the Lakers, he just believes the Clippers have more as a team; the combination of offense, defense, and a deep bench gives the Clippers the advantage.

"Over here on the west coast, the Lakers are the truth, but I still think that the Clippers have too much off the bench," Payton said. "I think Kawhi and Paul, they are just too tough for me, and I think Patrick Beverley is the one who is going to lockdown the superstar."

Payton has a particular affinity for Patrick Beverley. He's previously listed Patrick Beverley and Marcus Smart as the two players most similar to his game, and in this interview said that they'd be the two modern players he'd like to guard. With that in mind, Payton has faith in Beverley guarding LeBron James.

"I think he can get up into LeBron a little bit, and slow him down," Payton said. "Then he can get help with the big dogs to start guarding him at the end. The Lakers proved in the third game that they can win, but I still think they got too many people."

When asked the question flat out, Payton has the Clippers winning the NBA Championship.

"I do see the Clippers winning the Championship."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ivica Zubac on Kawhi Leonard's Greatness: "He is really remarkable"

Ivica Zubac spoke on what sets Kawhi Leonard apart from other NBA players.

Farbod Esnaashari

Kawhi Leonard Loses Lawsuit with Nike over "Klaw" Logo Dispute

Kawhi Leonard's complaint with Nike was dismissed by a judge who ruled in favor of the Oregon-based sportswear company.

Garrett Chorpenning

Player Review: Lou Williams Stays Consistent — and Committed to LA Clippers

Lou Williams continued from where he left off in his third — but not final —season with the LA Clippers.

Garrett Chorpenning

Clippers, Lakers, Kings, Sparks, and Galaxy create Superteam to raise funds for COVID-19 relief

L.A. sports teams launch "Teams for LA" supersale website to raise funds for COVID-19 relief

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers Reminisces on Friendship With Michael Jordan: "We were Good Friends until I got to the Knicks"

Doc Rivers remembers the rise and fall of his friendship with Michael Jordan. There's a moment during the 1988 All-Star game he'll never forget.

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: LA Clippers Assistant Tyronn Lue Could Reunite with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn

LA Clippers Assistant Coach Tyronn Lue is reportedly interested in coaching Kyrie Irving again, this time for the Brooklyn Nets.

Garrett Chorpenning

An Exclusive Q&A With Ivica Zubac: "I think we’re going to come back."

Ivica Zubac answered questions about staying in shape, Patrick Beverley's 2K shenanigans, and what's been going on in the Clippers' Zoom conferences.

Farbod Esnaashari

Remembering How Michael Jordan was Almost Traded to the LA Clippers

Michael Jordan almost ended up with the LA Clippers in 1988. Would he still have been as successful wearing blue and red?

Garrett Chorpenning

Lou Williams on Montrezl Harrell Returning Next Season: "I feel very Confident that we'll be able to keep this group together."

Lou Williams believes the Clippers will run the whole team back next season.

Farbod Esnaashari

Lou Williams Wants to Finish His Career with the LA Clippers

Lou Williams has found a home with the LA Clippers, and he doesn't want to play for any other team for the rest of his career.

Garrett Chorpenning