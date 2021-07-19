Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Paul George Just Made History

After the Milwaukee Bucks' thrilling win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Khris Middleton joined Paul George and his teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo as the 3rd player this postseason to accumulate 500 points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists. Before Paul George reached this milestone during the Western Conference Finals, it had only been achieved by 15 other players, all of which are either in the Hall of Fame or well on their way to Springfield.

With Giannis and Middleton joining Paul George on that list, these three players have become the only three in NBA history to achieve this milestone in the same postseason. It had previously been done by two players on six separate occasions, which were James Worthy and Isiah Thomas in 1988, Clyde Drexler and Michael Jordan in 1992, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley in 1993, Paul Pierce and Kobe Bryant in 2008, Dwayne Wade and LeBron James in 2012, and most recently, Steph Curry and LeBron James in 2015.

The list of players to accumulate 500 points, 100 boards, and 100 assists in a single postseason is unsurprisingly star studded, but there is an interesting caveat that ascends Paul George into even more rarified territory. Amongst all the players who have accumulated the exclusive 500/100/100 stat line in a single postseason, only Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Paul George did it while playing less than 20 total games. While of course the ultimate goal is to win a championship, which subsequently comes with more games played, it is impressive nonetheless that Paul George was able to accumulate such exclusive numbers without eclipsing 20 games played.

Related Articles

Kawhi Leonard's Knee Injury Finally Revealed - Out With Surgery

Report: Clippers Among Teams Interested in Lonzo Ball

Which Draft Prospects are the LA Clippers Looking at?