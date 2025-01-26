Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes NBA History in Clippers vs Bucks
The LA Clippers faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night during the NBA Rivals Week and the game did not disappoint.
Saturday night's contest featured numerous players on both sides having highlight moments. From Kawhi Leonard's absurd layup to James Harden scoring 15 straight points to Giannis Antetokounmpo making NBA history in the process.
On Saturday night, Giannis passed New York Knicks legend Bernard King to move up to number 53 on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Giannis has accumulated over 19,655 points and continues to keep climbing as he has 36 points against the LA Clippers on Saturday night.
Surprisingly, Giannis made a huge portion of his points against the Clippers at the free throw line on Saturday night. The big man is shooting a season average of 58.4% from the free throw line, but is somehow shooting 12/15 (80%) against the Clippers on Saturday night. Through 33 minutes of play, he has 36 points, 13 rebounds, and 1 assist on 54.5% shooting from the field.
Historically, Giannis has been causing the Clippers a plethora of trouble as of late.
Entering Saturday night, the Milwaukee Bucks have a four-game winning streak against the Clippers with LA not beating them since April 1, 2022. Through 20 career games against the Clippers, Giannis has averaged 25.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade