Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Passing Kareem on Bucks Scoring List

In a dominant effort on Thursday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo became the Milwaukee Bucks all-time leading scorer. With 44 points, 14 rebounds, and 6 assists, Giannis led his team to an overtime victory vs. Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. Drilling a step-back three to tie the game in the last minute regulation, Giannis passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in Milwaukee Bucks history. After the game, Giannis shared his reaction to the feat.

"I did not know about it, but it's good. It's good because I'm changing the narrative. You know, I don't want to be the guy that only dunks and runs. I can make a three," Giannis said. Responding to the prior criticism from James Harden that he only "runs and dunks," Giannis seemed pleased to have broken the record on a step-back three.

"It doesn't really matter, because at the end of the day, if you don't have a successful season and if you don't try to keep getting better, and staying humble, and staying hungry to play all the way until May and June, nobody is going to remember this. So I just want to stay humble, I want us to stay humble. I feel like the more humble I get, and the more hungry I stay, the more things I can accomplish, the more art I can create... I just gotta keep staying humble, make my teammates great, win games, and good things like tonight are gonna happen," Giannis said.

In typical Giannis fashion, the superstar kept it humble. His ability to continuously improve, even after accomplishing every feat the game has to offer, is the reason why there has been no championship hangover for the Bucks. The team sits just a half-game out of first place in the Eastern Conference, and are a real contender to repeat. On a night like tonight, Giannis wants that to be the perspective.

