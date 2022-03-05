Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Win Over Chicago Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks got a huge win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, and they did it behind a monster performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Pouring in 34 points, 16 rebounds, and 5 assists, Giannis led his Bucks past a Bulls team that was just a single game ahead of them in the standings. With the outcome of this matchup, the two teams are now tied for 3rd in the Eastern Conference.

As he so often does, Giannis shared a Tweet after the game that reflected his excitement with the win. This postgame reaction from Giannis embodied not only his excitement with the win, but also his desire to keep this momentum going:

The top of the Eastern Conference is wide open, with seeds 1-5 being separated by less than five games. The seeding situation in that conference will likely come down to the last day of the season, which makes a win like this for Milwaukee especially important. Early March contests don't always hold this level of significance, but this one certainly did.

Giannis is amidst another historically great season, and once again has a legitimate case for MVP and DPOY. Already one of the greatest players to ever play, the 27-year-old superstar is only adding to his all-time great resume. Giannis and the Bucks will look to build off this win in Chicago, and take it into their next contest which comes against the Western Conference's first-place Phoenix Suns.

