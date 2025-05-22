Giannis Antetokounmpo's Ex-Teammate Gets Honest on Potential Trade Request
After 12 years of cementing himself as one of the greatest players in Milwaukee Bucks history, Giannis Antetokounmpo could soon be finding a new franchise to make his mark on.
After their third consecutive first-round exit, Antetokounmpo does not have a clear future with the Bucks. The two-time NBA MVP has already led the Bucks to a championship, so what is left for him in Milwaukee?
A new report reveals several NBA agents believe Antetokounmpo will request a trade out of Milwaukee this offseason, and teams like the San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, and Houston Rockets have emerged as potential suitors.
However, not everyone believes the Bucks will actually trade Antetokounmpo this summer. Patrick Beverley, a former LA Clippers guard and Antetokounmpo's old Bucks teammate, thinks the superstar forward is trolling about the trade rumors.
"I don't think he'll go. I don't think they actually trade him," Beverley said. "You gonna have coach Doc Rivers start all over with a young team. He came there to replace Griffin, take them deep in the playoffs. Now you going back on the only reason you hired this coach.
"There's gonna be a lot of reports, man. Giannis don't talk to nobody from the media besides his brother. And if he do, he hits 'em with a dad joke. Giannis is a troll."
Antetokounmpo is one of the world's best players, and if the Bucks do want to trade him, they could get almost anything they want in return. If the Bucks wanted young talent in return, they could get it. If they wanted win-now talent in return, they could get it. The Bucks are unlikely to part ways with Antetokounmpo, but it would not shock anyone at this point.